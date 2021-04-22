Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,980 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.