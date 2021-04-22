Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

