Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 84,378 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,653,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,068 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

