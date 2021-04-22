Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 109,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 23.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

