Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

