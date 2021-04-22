Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $2,691,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

