Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Abiomed by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $342.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

