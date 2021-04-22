Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

