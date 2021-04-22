Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

