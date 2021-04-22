Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ING. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

