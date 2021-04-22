Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of ETN opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

