Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in ANSYS by 14.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $365.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

