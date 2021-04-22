Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

