Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,848,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.63.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.09 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

