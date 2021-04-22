Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $388.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.09 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.22.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.