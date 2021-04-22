Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

