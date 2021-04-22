Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $247.33 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $249.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

