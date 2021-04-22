Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its 200-day moving average is $200.81. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

