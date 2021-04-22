Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,376 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 176,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

