Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,240 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,311 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

