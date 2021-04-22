Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

NYSE:MCK opened at $196.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

