Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,080 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.63, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares in the company, valued at $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

