Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

