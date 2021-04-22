Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

