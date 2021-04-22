Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,177 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

FNV opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

