Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

