Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,403 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.