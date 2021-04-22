Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,640 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3,407.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,871 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fastenal by 4.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 135,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Fastenal by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $297,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

