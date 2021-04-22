Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

