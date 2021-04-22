Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

AON opened at $233.50 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

