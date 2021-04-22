Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO opened at $634.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.14 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

