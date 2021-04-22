Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Shares of PSA opened at $273.56 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $276.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

