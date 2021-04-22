Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $185.38 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.63 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

