Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $385.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.02 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

