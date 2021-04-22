Crowd Machine Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,134.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $138,959.89 and $1,134.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00071755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00733844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00095159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.38 or 0.08070803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00049899 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

