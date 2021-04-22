Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Crown by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

