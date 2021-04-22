Crown Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $107.17. The company had a trading volume of 879,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,206. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

