Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

