Crown Price Reaches $0.16 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $4.36 million and $27,515.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,033,798 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

