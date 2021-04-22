Crust Price Tops $133.33 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Crust has a market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $10.21 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $133.33 or 0.00260210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000891 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,324,149 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

