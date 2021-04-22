CryoLife (CRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CryoLife to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts expect CryoLife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRY opened at $22.90 on Thursday. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $895.85 million, a P/E ratio of -60.26, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

