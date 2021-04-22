Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.74 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $33,544.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00070909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00732494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.91 or 0.08280401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

