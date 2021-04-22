Cryptonovae Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $369,206.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00271067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00941705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00647384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,379.20 or 0.98928997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

