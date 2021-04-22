CryptoPing Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $282.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

