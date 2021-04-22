CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0015 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $422,599.74 and approximately $3,550.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00047938 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00330857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022868 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

