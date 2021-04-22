CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $2.03 million and $429,609.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00285316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.30 or 0.00981554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00677061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,180.97 or 1.00763314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

