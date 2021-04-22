Cryptrust (CTRT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $95,670.93 and $2,716.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00284261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.00956405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.21 or 0.00669289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,456.71 or 1.00345124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.