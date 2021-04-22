CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.26. 113,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. CSX Co. has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

