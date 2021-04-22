CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.90-4.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.