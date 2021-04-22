CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.79. CTS has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

